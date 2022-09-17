This $40 Apple Pencil Alternative is Perfect for Creators

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Today, more people are familiar with the term "digital nomad." With many offices around the world still offering hybrid or remote working options, people are able to work and travel at the same time. That's great for those suffering from wanderlust and who want to see the world but don't necessarily want to use up all their PTO to do it.

Digi

When you're traveling, you don't have access to that same comfortable home office you're used to. You might not even have the space to use a laptop. In those instances, like when you're on a bus or at the airport, it can be handy to work on a tablet. And for those who need to do design work or who can't stand to use their fingers for long periods of time, there's the Digi Pen for iPad & .

This upgraded stylus lasts for up to 20 hours on just a one-hour charge and has been enhanced for better durability, higher sensitivity, and pixel precision without lagging, skips, or scratches. The 1.2mm fine tip is perfect for drawing, sketching, painting, and writing on your tablet — especially since Palm Rejection and a magnetic design lets you use it without wearing gloves so it's as if you're writing on paper.

With the tilt function, you can draw strokes of different thicknesses and depths, giving you even more creative control while you work. Plus, the aluminum alloy body is sleek and comfortable to the touch so you'll be able to work for long periods of time without your hand cramping up. It's just like working with a brush.

Whether you're a creative or you just don't like using your fingers on your tablet all the time, the Digi Pen for iPad & Tablets offers a great alternative. Grab it on sale for 59 percent off $99 at just $39.99 today.

Prices are subject to change.