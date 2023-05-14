This $40 Bundle Shows You How to Code With Python and Create an AI Chatbot for Your Business These 14 courses are on sale for a limited time.

A recent survey from ResumeBuilder found that 49% of companies are using the chatbot ChatGPT, and 93% of them plan on expanding how they use it. This technology may still be young, but you could learn to take advantage of it by building your own AI chatbot that does what you want. The 2023 Ultimate AI ChatGPT and Python Programming Bundle gives you 14 courses breaking down how to create your own AI bot and how to code with Python. For a limited time, this coding and AI bundle is on sale for $39.99 (reg. $154).

Build your own AI chatbot.

Start learning to code and construct your own ChatGPT chatbot that can work for your business. This bundle starts at the beginning with lessons on coding with Python. If you do not have any experience coding, the learning curve may be steep, but there are beginner courses you can try out first. Python 3: From ZERO to GUI Programming packs 85 lessons and nine hours of video instruction into one basics course that starts with the basics and moves up through advanced coding skills.

Some of these courses could even help you protect your business. Study ethical hacking and learn to identify vulnerabilities in your network. It could end up saving you money if your business is subject to a cyber attack.

Once you have the basics in hand, try out the two courses on building a ChatGPT AI Bot. Even if you haven't mastered Python, you can still enroll in these courses. They'll even show you how to ask ChatGPT to write code for you chosen from over a dozen programming languages, helping you cut down on the time spent creating a custom AI bot.

Learn how to build a custom ChatGPT bot.

With some coding experience and a little instruction, you could learn to build a ChatGPT bot for your business.

Get the 2023 Ultimate AI ChatGPT and Python Programming Bundle for $39.99 (Reg. $154) to get started.

Prices subject to change.
