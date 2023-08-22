This 5-Year Ad Blocker Is Only $39.99 for 10 Devices This subscription protects 10 devices from ads and more for several years.

Astra Security reports that malware infections have increased by 87% in the last decade. Your company may be growing or already established, but protecting it from cyber threats may be as important as using a regular security camera to monitor the property.

Part of that means blocking ads, distractions, and other things online that might compromise your company's productivity. You can do all of that with a Control D Five-Year Some Control Plan for only $39.99.

Block ads and more.

Control D is a comprehensive ad blocker and digital management solution that could help secure your network against cyber threats. This intuitive tool may help improve your security online by blocking ads that could compromise your personal or company data. Business owners can even take advantage of the parental protections to filter content that comes through on your company network.

This platform supports up to 10 connected devices under one account. For each device, you can create unique filters, block lists, and other custom rules. What is blocked for one device does not necessarily have to be blocked for another. You can set up to 10,000 custom rules across devices and block 300+ services.

One user reviewed, "I currently use Control D to block ads and tracking cookies for my devices, and I find this service faster than the two competitors that I have tried. This offers a lot of customizations, and I have just scratched the service of its offerings, but I am already satisfied."

One of the other major benefits of a Control D Five-year subscription is that you can upgrade your account to the Full Control plan for more advanced protections at a seriously discounted rate.

A cybersecurity tool for your business.

Block ads and reduce cybersecurity threats on up to 10 devices.

Get the best price online when you get a Five-Year Control D Some Control Plan for just $39.99.

Prices subject to change.
