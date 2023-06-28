Give Yourself One Convenient Hub to Work From With This $30 App This $30 app could help you save time searching for lost files.

Poor planning can cost a company thousands, and executives aren't immune to disorganization. Forbes reports that executives waste an average of 150 hours a year searching for lost information every year. That missing time could be used to grow your business, generate new ideas, or get some much-needed rest.

If you find yourself searching for missing information, you may benefit from a tool that lets you customize your digital workspace. Instead of storing all your research and documentation in different folders, use Scrivener 3 to keep your essential files accessible. Invest in this writing and organization software for just $29.99 (reg. $59) — no coupon is needed for the best price online.

Scrivener 3 is the next in a series of intuitive writing and outlining tools from Literature and Latte. This app is made for writers, but its real strength is as an organizational tool for breaking down complex projects.

When you open Scrivener 3, you will have the option to create a new project using style templates, or you can build one from scratch. If one of the templates doesn't fit your goal, create a blank one and start customizing your workspace.

Keep your research accessible by storing it in folders along your sidebar. If you have relevant charts and images you need to reference, place them on the side of your working draft. This tool helps writers organize and structure their writing.

You can even zoom out in corkboard mode and move individual parts of your project around. Outlining a lengthy slide deck could be much easier when you can move your notes anywhere. Scrivener will even read your writing back to you.

Your purchase gives you access to Scrivener 3 and minor updates to that version on one device, but if Scrivener 4 is ever launched, it would require a separate fee.

