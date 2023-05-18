Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Cybersecurity attacks are not limited to large corporations. According to recent data reported on StrongDM, as many as 45% of all cyber breaches impact businesses with fewer than 1,000 employers, and 61% of small businesses were the targets for these attacks in 2021.

If you want to train a cybersecurity team in house, give them access to the Complete iCollege 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle. This 13-course cybersecurity training course gives users lifetime access to 239 hours of expert instruction to prepare for CompTIA cybersecurity certification, and it only costs $69. That's the best price online.

If you want to avoid the cost of outsourcing your IT department, this certification preparation bundle may be a viable solution. This CompTIA prep bundle gives users access to 239 hours of expert instruction on a variety of essential security topics. That includes introductions to penetration testing, cloud computing, and there is even a course on Linux Operations and server management that may help you streamline your remote operations.

One verified buyer, Louis, writes, "CompTIA A+ core 1 and 2 are very instructive, and so I'm at Linux+ and love the presentation and the class notes in PDF format are just what I needed. Love this course." All course materials are yours for life, and they could be invaluable study tools in anticipation of the difficult certification exams to follow.

Once your team is trained, they may be equipped to anticipate cyber threats and help you streamline day-to-day tech operations. Having trained server technicians could be just as useful for maintaining productivity.

You may not need to burn through your budget protecting yourself from a threat you could train your team to manage.



