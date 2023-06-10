This Father's Day, Give the Gift of No More Low Storage Warnings Save 85% on 1TB of cloud storage for Father's Day.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Business owners need a significant amount of cloud storage these days; computer hard drives just aren't big enough to contain the entirety of our files, documents, photos, and more. Whether Dad has an archaic paper filing system or he's been taking tons of photos of the grandkids, cloud storage is a great gift for Father's Day.

And while there are many cloud storage options out there, Koofr Cloud Storage offers some of the best bang for your buck.

Koofr is an intuitive, private solution that makes it easy to connect all existing cloud storage accounts (Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon, and OneDrive) under a single umbrella plan. With Koofr's 1TB lifetime plan, Dad can access storage through web, mobile, and WebDav, and upload, access, and share files without limits. Koofr also makes it easy to identify and remove duplicate files, rename files in bulk, and even customize link appearance for further organizational clarity.

Koofr is the only cloud storage service that doesn't track activity and encrypts files both in rest and in transfer. It's one of the most secure cloud storage solutions you'll find and it provides an ample 1TB of seamless, accessible space. That should be more than enough to keep Dad's files under control.

Koofr has earned 4.3/5 stars on Trustpilot, and 4.6/5 stars on G2, GetApp, and Capterra. Find out why when you lock in one of the best deals they've run for Father's Day.

Get a lifetime of 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage for just $119.97 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

