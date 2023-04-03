Protect Your Business with a Professional-Quality VPN

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Even small businesses can be the target of cybercrime. A recent report found that the average data breach cost for businesses with fewer than 500 employees was nearly $3 million. Your business may not have millions to spare, but investing in comprehensive cybersecurity software could help you reduce the risk of cybercrime.

Windscribe VPN Pro could help you guard your privacy and protect an unlimited number of devices on your account. Windscribe VPN has one-, two-, and three-year subscriptions on sale for $39, $59, and $69, respectively — but that price drop will only last until April 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

This VPN service gives you unrestricted and private access to entertainment, news sites, and blocked content in over 69 different countries and 112 cities. Start browsing privately and enjoying extra network protection. You can even choose to spoof your location and timezone so your computer can appear in another location.

If you don't have time to master coding and computer science, a good VPN could still help protect your network and devices. As one reviewer wrote, "I had experience with Nord VPN in the past, and its servers, while DNS leak-proof, were showing that I was in a different location than the selected server's location. That resulted in me not being able to use location-specific services. With Windscribe, that never happens."

Windscribe featiures split tunneling and a firewall that blocks all connectivity outside of your tunnels, which means your devices could be safer from hackers who might try to pull information from your browsing or your computers.

Until April 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT, choose from the following best-online prices for Windscribe:

One-Year Subscription: $39
Two-Year Subscription: $59
Three-Year Subscription: $69

Prices subject to change.

