Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are a ton of reasons why your business could lose time and money if its data isn't adequately managed or lost. For example, you could need to pull up an old project for a returning client, or you need to investigate an unknown flaw in your operations that might have been caused by something performed in the past. The list of potential scenarios goes on. To make sure your team has a handle on it, set them up with a reliable tool.

From April 15 through the 21, you can get a lifetime subscription to AOMEI Backupper Professional Edition for just $24.97 (reg. $49) during a limited-time price drop. This complete and easy-to-use backup software works with Windows PCs and supports backups for systems, disks, files, and partitions.

In addition to storing and providing a safe place to back up and protect everything on your or a team member's PC, the software comes with some other special capabilities.

AOMEI can restore data with support for universal restore and selective file restorations. It also has features for creating clones of OS and hard drive data without requiring the user to reinstall Windows and other applications. It comes with a range of utilities, including merge backup images and command lines, and supports a variety of languages, including English, French, German, and others.

Don't leave your business data vulnerable to loss. Secure this tool for a great rate.

From April 15 through the 21, you can get a lifetime subscription to AOMEI Backupper Professional Edition for just $24.97 (reg. $49) during a limited-time price drop.

StackSocial prices subject to change.