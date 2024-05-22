Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

This is Your Last Chance to Get Microsoft Office for $25 Lock in a lifetime of access to 2019's Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more favorites for your business.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Microsoft Office is a staple, which is why so many businesses rely on it for a range of functional needs throughout a given workday. If you are an entrepreneur leading a team with a member who doesn't have a Microsoft Office license on their computer, that issue needs remedying right away. That is if you want to ensure your team has everything they need to do their jobs as well as possible.

Luckily, you can save extra on a lifetime license during a special price drop that ends today. Get Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows and Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac for only $24.97 (reg. $229).

Each of these deals is good for a lifetime license that goes with one computer. It also warrants lifetime access to Microsoft's beloved customer service team. The Mac version has Teams Classic 2019 and the Windows version comes with Access and Publisher, while both feature each of these esteemed software solutions:

  • Word
  • Excel
  • Outlook
  • PowerPoint
  • Outlook
  • OneNote

These fantastic deals, which end today, each have an average rating of 4.8/5 stars on the Entrepreneur Store. One recent five-star review describes the deal as a "great price and so simple to install! Extremely happy with my purchase of Microsoft Office Professional 2019."

One of your responsibilities as a business leader is to make sure your team is set up with the tools they need to succeed. Today's the last day you can set them up with one of these amazing licenses:

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Break Free From the Cycle of Overthinking and Master Your Mind

Discover the true cost of negative thought loops — and practical strategies for nipping rumination in the bud.

By Aytekin Tank
Growing a Business

Want to Expand Your Market Overseas? Here's Everything You Need to Know About Global Logistics in 2024

With rising geopolitical tensions and changing market conditions it can be hard for businesses to navigate supply chain logistics even in a post-pandemic world. Here are three tips from the CEO of an international customs brokerage.

By Mike Chisholm
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Fights Graceland Foreclosure, Calls Paperwork 'Forgeries'

The 13.8-acre estate was scheduled to be sold in a public foreclosure auction on Thursday. Presley's granddaughter and heir, Riley Keough, is fighting to save Graceland in court.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Target Is Lowering Prices on Thousands of Items — Here's Where You Can Expect to Save

The news was announced ahead of Target's Q1 2024 earnings call, expected to occur Wednesday at 10 a.m. EST.

By Emily Rella
Business Culture

The Psychological Impact of Recognition on Employee Motivation and Engagement — 3 Key Insights for Leaders

By embedding strategic recognition into their core practices, companies can significantly elevate employee motivation, enhance productivity and cultivate a workplace culture that champions engagement and loyalty.

By Mike Szczesny