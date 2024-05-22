Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Microsoft Office is a staple, which is why so many businesses rely on it for a range of functional needs throughout a given workday. If you are an entrepreneur leading a team with a member who doesn't have a Microsoft Office license on their computer, that issue needs remedying right away. That is if you want to ensure your team has everything they need to do their jobs as well as possible.

Luckily, you can save extra on a lifetime license during a special price drop that ends today. Get Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows and Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac for only $24.97 (reg. $229).

Each of these deals is good for a lifetime license that goes with one computer. It also warrants lifetime access to Microsoft's beloved customer service team. The Mac version has Teams Classic 2019 and the Windows version comes with Access and Publisher, while both feature each of these esteemed software solutions:

Word

Excel

Outlook

PowerPoint

OneNote

These fantastic deals, which end today, each have an average rating of 4.8/5 stars on the Entrepreneur Store. One recent five-star review describes the deal as a "great price and so simple to install! Extremely happy with my purchase of Microsoft Office Professional 2019."

One of your responsibilities as a business leader is to make sure your team is set up with the tools they need to succeed. Today's the last day you can set them up with one of these amazing licenses:

