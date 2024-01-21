This Microsoft Excel and Power Bl Certification Bundle Is on Sale This Week Only With nine courses and more than 60 hours of content, this bundle can helping to prep anyone to earn certifications as experts with each program.

There are a lot of ways to oversee projects and operations in any given business, but without the best programs and a working knowledge of them, you're going to fall behind. For teams looking to bring some admin and project management in-house and for workers looking to bring those skills to the world, this limited-time deal is worth checking out.

You can get The 2023 Ultimate Microsoft Excel & Power BI Certification Bundle on sale for just $24.97 (reg. $153) through January 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT only. This comprehensive bundle features nine courses and more than 60 hours of content on Microsoft Power Bl and Microsoft Excel, helping to prep anyone who reviews it to earn certifications as experts with each program.

One of the most valued courses in the bundle, Microsoft Power Bl: The Complete Master Class, is rated an average of 4.6/5 stars by verified purchasers. It features over 160 lectures on creating professional reports with Power Bl, including breakdowns of how to use its tools, how to understand workflows, and more.

Another popular course in the bundle, Excel Pro Tips: Data Visualization, features 20 lessons on how to get started using Excel's visualization tools, as well as its popular features like custom templates, interactive form controls, and more. This course is taught by Chris Dutton — the founder of Maven Analytics and a certified Microsoft Excel expert with an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Don't miss your chance to get this valuable bundle of e-learning courses at an extra-discounted rate.

You can get The 2023 Ultimate Microsoft Excel & Power BI Certification Bundle on sale for just $24.97 (reg. $153) through January 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT, with no coupon needed.

