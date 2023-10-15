Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Most of us have had to work with PDFs. And we all know how challenging they can be. However, the PDF (Portable Document Format) has become the standard for sharing and preserving documents, so it's not easy to avoid them. This PDF Reader Pro for Windows is the ultimate solution for all your PDF needs, offering robust features that will revolutionize your PDF experience. And you can grab it at this best-of-web price of $29.97 through 11:59 p.m. Pacific today only.



With over 90 million users, this tool gives you the power over PDFs. This brilliant tool helps you create, edit, annotate, merge, convert, compress, OCR, fill forms, and sign documents in just a few clicks. All of these features, and others, allow for a more efficient and convenient use of the PDF format.

Perfect for business leaders, those in real estate, lawyers, teachers, and many others, it allows you to streamline your day-to-day with valuable features for Windows users. Get a multi-tab view, a split view to compare files, and custom theme colors to make things your own.

You can even organize your PDF pages in a variety of ways, including via a page editor, merging or combining multiple documents, and more. And if you need to convert PDFs to or from other types of files, this PDF Reader Pro can do that, too.

The PDF Reader Pro helps many happy customers make easier work out of dealing with PDFs. It even has a 4.5/5 star rating on G2. One verified buyer raved, "Amazing product for this price-point. Interactive interface makes it easy to use. Will definitely recommend it for any interested buyer."

Pick up the PDF Reader Pro for Windows at the exclusive price of $29.97 (reg. $59) while it's available — only until October 15 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Prices subject to change.