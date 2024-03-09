⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

This Polar Wolf External SSD Drive Is on Sale for $44 The Polar Wolf offers lightning-fast transfer speeds with a sleek design and light-weight build.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Most modern businesses have data that's worth backing up. For those collaborating with partners and agencies, sometimes shuttling some assets over to another building is done most safely and securely with a portable drive. For those looking for an affordable and reliable option, this Polar Wolf Aluminum Ultra Portable External SSD is on sale for only $43.99 (reg. $75) for a limited time.

The Polar Wolf is designed to be easy to plug and play with any standard computer, any USB-A and USB-C device, iPad Pros, Macbooks, USB-C laptops, and more. The drive's sleek, compact design makes traveling with it a breeze. When it comes time to make a transfer, fast speeds of up to 520MB/s make the Polar Wolf an ultra-attractive external drive option for modern businesses and entrepreneurs.

You don't want to have a project fall behind its deadline because a data transfer is taking longer than it should. When you head across the country or abroad for a business trip, having a copy of the presentation you're bringing that can fit in your pocket can make a world of difference in terms of security and reliability. This Polar Wolf portable drive can help with all of the above.

This limited-time deal includes the 256GB external SSD drive, as well as instructions and a cable that's designed to support its high-speed transfer capabilities. Don't miss this exceptional deal that can streamline your business.

This Polar Wolf Aluminum Ultra Portable External SSD is on sale for just $43.99 (reg. $75) for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Devices

Save an Extra 20% on This Drone and Take Your Team's Content Sky-High

This drone features a 4K camera in the front and a 720p second camera, too.

By Entrepreneur Store
Marketing

Don't Leave Money on the Table — How to Find Out If You're Underpricing Your Products (and What to Do About It)

Studies show most incorrectly priced products are priced too low. Learn to bridge the gap between actual and perceived value, identify maximum customer willingness-to-pay and adopt metric-based pricing for increased profitability.

By Itai Sadan
Starting a Business

Turn Your Creativity into Extra Cash With This Lucrative, Home-Based Side Hustle

This article provides entrepreneurial insights and step-by-step guidance for starting a home-based apparel printing business as a profitable side hustle.

By Henry Ma
Devices

Break Through Language Barriers with These Translation Ear Buds, Now 20% Off

They make speaking to potential leads and partners in more than 37 different languages possible.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Marketing

Are You Fully Maximizing AI to Boost Your Productivity and Profits? Implement These 4 Steps in Your AI-Driven Marketing Strategy

Uncover the seldom-spoken truths about AI's role in hyper-accelerating business growth and innovation.

By Ben Angel