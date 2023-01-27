This Refurbished 2017 MacBook Air Is 61% Off Now

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Technology can be an entrepreneur's best asset, especially when working remotely. You need to be able to connect with people all over the world and leverage the apps and software your business requires. So when you're in the market for a new machine, don't just spring for the most expensive option at the Apple Store. Consider buying refurbished.

StackCommerce

Refurbished electronics have been previously owned but returned to the factory and fixed up to work like new. But because they may have some cosmetic issues, you can save a few hundred bucks — and help the environment. For example, this refurbished 2017 Apple MacBook Air 13.3" is available for more than $600 off.

The MacBook Air is slim and lightweight but packs a powerful punch. Its 13.3" Pro Retina display supports millions of colors, providing an outstanding experience whether you're working or watching. It runs on an Intel Core i5 1.8GHz processor with 8GB of RAM, giving you more power than previous models and allowing you to effectively multitask, no matter what you're doing. It even offers 128GB of onboard memory, so you'll have plenty of space for apps, photos, and videos.

The MacBook Air is especially liked for its long battery life — up to 12 hours of web browsing on a single charge. With Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi connectivity, you can connect to the internet at the coffee shop, pair your headphones, and get into a groove. Plus, it has a 45W MagSafe 2 power adapter with cable management. One reviewer on the Walmart site wrote, "Purchased this MacBook preowned for my son, and it was a win."

Upgrade your remote work device situation. For a limited time, you can get a refurbished 2017 Apple MacBook Air 13.3" for just $379.99 (reg. $999).

