This Six-Piece iPhone Accessory Kit Can Get Your Team Ready to Communicate

Compatible with the iPhone 14, it's just $99.99.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Communication is key to collaboration, but 86% of employees and executives struggle with both, according to a 2022 Pumble study. So if you've found that your team is struggling with communication, it may help if you give them the tools to stay connected throughout the day. This Apple-Compatible Six-Piece Accessory Bundle for iPhone 14 Pro comes with Bluetooth earbuds, a charger cable, a new phone case, and more, and it could be the ticket to keeping your team connected throughout the day.

Communication is an essential part of maintaining a high-performing team. Having the means to contact each other may not be enough if your team members are coming up with low batteries or can't join a meeting hands-free. iPhone hardware is just as important as iPhone software.

This six-piece accessory bundle comes with a 35W PD charging head, magnetic case, wireless charger, charging cable, Bluetooth earbuds, and a leather phone back pocket.

The 35W PD charging head has a wide range of compatibility with iPhones up to 14 and multiple iPad models. Pair it with the charging cable for fast power delivery that your employees can use at their desks.

Between the wireless charger and the magnetic case, you have a quick, easy way to recharge an employee's iPhone 14 Pro. The wireless charger connects magnetically to the case so users can continue replying to emails, joining virtual meetings, and more. In addition, if they need to take a meeting in private, the included Bluetooth earbuds have a lengthy battery life with in-ear detection and automatic switching.

While employees may need to keep their phones handy, they can still elevate their look with the PU leather phone back pocket. This sleek phone holster is compatible with iPhones and other devices that are four inches and above.

Equip your team with iPhone-compatible gear to keep their batteries high, their phone accessible, and their meetings private.

For a limited time, get the Apple-Compatible Six-Piece Accessory Bundle for iPhone 14 Pro for $99.99 (reg. $154).

Prices subject to change.
