Whether you're a peppy startup with a few employees or an established part of your community, cybersecurity is something that may need to be on your radar. Cybercriminals don't just target giant corporations. Astra Security found that 46% of cyber attacks annually were directed at businesses with fewer than 1,000 employees. However, protecting yourself isn't just for the big companies either.

The Complete 2024 CompTIA Certification Super Bundle gives you unlimited access to 15 courses covering IT fundamentals, cybersecurity core concepts, and a lot more. And until January 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT, it's only $64.97.

IT training for your business.

It all starts with education and training, just like any other role, and the Complete 2024 CompTIA Certification Training Super Bundle could be a great place to get your team's IT and cybersecurity training fundamentals covered without leaving the office.

These IT courses don't require any experience, but they also won't completely replace the education someone could get at a formal institution. Instead, they cover the core concepts like network, server, and cloud security, along with the tools to maintain that.

Learners could move from course to course on their own path, whether they want to study 18 hours of penetration testing or brush up on CASP+ basics before taking the official CompTIA certification exams offered through the CompTIA organization.

All course videos and learning materials are available for life.

Only available for a few more days.

Help your IT team prepare for CompTIA certification exams with this bundle.

Until January 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get the Complete 2024 CompTIA Certification Training Super bundle for the best-of-web price of $64.97.

