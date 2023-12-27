Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Sometimes, it's easier to say what you have to type. And other times, you need to transcribe audio or take notes while there are a million other tasks to do. To help with all of this, a new artificial intelligence-driven technology has emerged, and it's available for a discounted rate. Through New Year's Day only, you can get this Jott Pro AI Text & Speech Toolkit: Lifetime License on sale for just $29.97 (reg. $199).

Jott Pro uses elevated AI-powered transcription technology to convert speech to text and text to speech. It can extract text from images and PDFs and turn them into lifelike, spoken recordings. It can support you and dictate text, like emails, that you speak out loud.

This Jott subscription comes with:

Speech to Text (120 min. per month)

(120 min. per month) Text to Speech (100,000 characters per month)

(100,000 characters per month) Transcription (100,000 characters per month)

(100,000 characters per month) Translation (100,000 characters per month)

Streamline your workflow with an AI-driven platform designed to help you stop wasting time taking notes, reviewing them, cataloging them, reaching for lost thoughts, and losing productivity in other ways. For anyone in your life who might appreciate it, this discounted digital gift is available throughout the rest of the month.

Get this Jott Pro AI Text & Speech Toolkit: Lifetime License on sale for just $29.97 (reg. $199) through January 1st at 11:59 p.m. PT.