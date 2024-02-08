Add another layer of protection to your network with a tool you only have to pay for once.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you're running a brick and mortar, you might lock the doors, but you turn on the alarm too. Cybersecurity works the same way, but Business Leader reports that only 43% of large U.S. companies are investing in it even after 83% said it was a priority. You may have a firewall or another defense measure in place, but being thorough could save your company in the long-run, and Offcloud adds convenience on top of security.

Offcloud expands what you can download, from YouTube videos to SoundCloud songs. And it even works as a dedicated cloud storage manager. Normally, a lifetime subscription would be $209, but you can get one for $39.99.

Offcloud is a browser-based download manager that you can also use as a cloud backup. This cybersecurity tool lets you unlock file-hosting and streaming sites, securely download from BitTorrent, access Usenet/newsgroups, and remove restrictions from platforms like Uploaded.

Lost the master copy of your video ads? Find them on YouTube and back them up with Offcloud. You can also convert Soundcloud entries to MP files or convert web pages to PDF.

Offcloud integrates with Zapier so you can automatically upload or sync to popular cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, Amazon Cloud Drive, and Microsoft OneDrive. You can even automate your backup through Zapier or an RSS feed. And if you don't use any major cloud services, Offcloud also comes with 50GB cloud space along with unlimited remote uploads and 1TB proxy bandwidth.

Add another layer of protection to your network with a tool you only have to pay for once.

Get a lifetime subscription to Offcloud for $39.99 for a limited time.

