Creating quality video advertisements for your business could be key to your growth. Audiences tend to be roughly "17% more likely to buy a product or invest in a service as a result of watching a video versus seeing a static ad," according to Wyzowl. The only problem is that video advertisements are much more complex to create, but you may be able to keep costs down by replacing actors with AI (artificial intelligence) voiceovers.

Micmonster is a realistic text-to-speech AI with an expansive library of voices. Normally, it would cost $119 for a lifetime subscription, but you can get the exclusive discounted price of $49.97 for a limited time.

AI voices you can control.

Whether you're recording a video for social media, crafting an audio presentation, or creating promotional materials, this versatile voiceover AI could be a valuable investment. Hiring and directing voice actors whenever you want to create a piece of media featuring voices other than your own would get expensive. With Micmonster, you get over 600 different voices, and you can fine-tune them with editing tools for pitch, emphasis, and more. You can even add pauses and convert up to 12,000 characters at a time and 200,000 characters a month.

Trying to reach an international audience? If you can translate your script, Micmonster can speak it with support for 140 different languages.

Voiceover without voice actors.

This AI-powered tool could change how you advertise your business, and you can get it for life for an exclusive price.

Until October 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get a Micmonster AI Voiceovers Lifetime Subscription for $49.97 (reg. $119).

Prices subject to change.
