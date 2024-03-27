Unleash Productivity and Save $70 on This Elite Mac Tool You get more than 1,200 hacks and hotkeys on your Mac with MacPilot.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Productivity is paramount for most entrepreneurs. You only have so many hours in a day, and for anyone, time really is money. If you're a Mac user, you may be missing out on productivity and customization hacks for your computer. MacPilot's mission is to help you tap into these hacks.

Your Mac's potential has yet to be unleashed, but MacPilot can tap into the power of UNIX to unlock more than 1,200 features to optimize your experience and streamline your productivity. You don't need to learn any command line tools or file operations — MacPilot is easy for absolutely any Mac user to use.

With MacPilot, you can display hidden files in Finder, toggle animations, customize your dock with spacers and smart menus, change the screenshot file format, run maintenance tools, and much more. You'll have better access to your system profile to understand how your Mac is working under the hood and be able to optimize and repair your system by running common maintenance scripts that most users overlook.

Do things like view a complete list of network ports, error codes, and key combos, show the Quit menu more apparently, and just generally be able to take better care of your Mac with fewer keystrokes and clicks.

Tech Journey writes, "Mac Pilot is the Swiss Army Knife that does all the user interface customization, combining with custom system tweaks and under the hood maintenance in a single convenient package."

Find out what it can do when you get a lifetime license to MacPilot for just $29.97 — more than 70% off $99 —now through 11:59 p.m. PT on April 2.

