Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you understand the importance of having the right tools at your disposal to drive your business forward. If you or your team is using a dated operating system (OS), an update is a surefire way to give your business the proper tools for success.

Through April 2, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $24.97. Not only do you get the speed of the most up-to-date OS, but you also get the most recent updates (future ones, too) and modern features like AI enhancement to support your efforts.

To start, Windows 11 Pro comes with productivity tools like snap layouts, widget customization, and improved voice typing. This updated OS also comes with an intuitive user interface for greater accessibility and navigation.

Windows 11 Pro also boasts security enhancements that include several layers of protection for your business and information. You'll find features like Biometrics login, TPM 2.0, Smart App Control, BitLocker encryption, and more available in this OS, as well as additional advanced antivirus defenses.

It should come as no surprise that AI enhancements are part of Windows 11 Pro. With a new AI-powered assistant, Windows Copilot, you can streamline your work and have a trusted helper to rely on. Windows Copilot can summarize documents, launch playlists, answer questions, and more.

AI inclusion can also be seen in improvements to the Paint app. You'll have new and improved tools at your disposal to help you edit images easily and professionally, which means your marketing materials, slides, and company images can look much better with less effort.

Outfit all of your business's devices with a reliable and productivity-enhancing OS.

Get lifetime access to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $24.97 (reg. $199) through April 2 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

StackSocial prices are subject to change.