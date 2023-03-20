Use Windows Software on Macs Easily with This App, Now $25 Off for a Year Subscription

Save $25 on this Windows compatibility app that can save you time and money.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We're all creatures of habit, which can be inconvenient when you must consistently master new skills. Some preferences — like working on Windows computers or opting for Apple products — are ingrained and make significant changes difficult. But fortunately, there are hacks to get around these challenges.

Love working on Macs but occasionally need to get Windows products? You don't have to own two different computers, because now there's an app. The CrossOver Windows Compatibility App makes using Windows software a breeze. Right now, you can purchase a one-year subscription to run it on an Apple Silicon-based Mac running either macOS, Linux, or ChromeOS for just $49 — best-of-the-web pricing!

If you've ever tried to get things done with a clunky Windows emulator, it probably didn't go well. They don't work great on Macs and require you to buy Windows licenses. That's where the CrossOver App comes in. It's not an emulator; instead, it simply translates Windows commands into Mac commands.

Get things done at fast, native speed with CrossOver for all kinds of software — from productivity software to utility programs or games. It offers an easy one-click installation, so it's up and running in just minutes — without rebooting.

This app can seamlessly integrate with your desktop environment, becoming an icon that doesn't disturb your flow. Happy customers like Michelle said, "In general, running CrossOver Office was so similar to using Office on a standard Windows system that it was sometimes difficult to remember the PC was actually running Linux." And Timothy said, "I am very pleased with your product."

Get a one-year subscription to the CrossOver Windows Compatibility App for the following systems:

macOS for $49 (reg. $74)
Linux for $49 (reg. $74)
ChromeOS for $49 (reg. $74)

Prices subject to change.
