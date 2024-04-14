Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Diagrams can help a team visualize and execute large-scale projects and events more efficiently and successfully. For years, teams worldwide have used Visio's premium selection of diagramming tools to help them in this area. During a special, limited-time price drop, you can save even more on an already discounted 2021 version of the software.

Through 11:59 p.m. PT on April 16 only, you can get Microsoft Visio Professional 2021 for Windows for just $23.99 (reg. $249) with code ENJOY20. This installment of Visio is packed with over a quarter-million shapes to help you design diagrams, plans, and more.

Among some of the more specific tools available for diagramming with Microsoft Visio Pro 2021, flowcharts are quite popular with their undeniable ability to break down a workflow effectively for a group of people. Visio's come with its vast library of templates, stencils, and, of course, shapes to customize them to the needs of a specific team or venture. Visio also supports the construction of org charts, which are great for breaking down reporting structures and team hierarchies.

This deal is rated a remarkable 4.9/5 stars on average from over 30 reviews on the Entrepreneur Store. One recent five-star review by a buyer named Jeffrey Taylor reads, "I've been using and loving Visio since before Microsoft bought it. It has become an indispensable tool for me, both at home and at work."

