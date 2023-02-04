We're Saying Happy Valentine's Day with a MacBook Pro Discount

Treat yourself this Valentine's Day to a MacBook Pro.

By Entrepreneur Store

Nobody to treat to a special gift this Valentine's Day? Then why don't you treat yourself? We're offering all kinds of significant price drops in the Entrepreneur Store ahead of Valentine's Day so that you can treat yourself to a new bit of technology for an unbeatable price.

Take, for example, this deal on a refurbished Apple MacBook Pro. Now through 11:59 p.m. Pacific on February 6, you can get it for just $335.99 — a 69% discount from its typical $1,099 price. And if you order by the end of the day on February 3, you're guaranteed to get it by Valentine's Day.

This 2012 model still packs a punch. The 13.3" screen has a 2560 x 1600 Retina display that lets you enjoy your streaming content in premium quality, while the dual-core 2.5GHz Intel Core i5 processor with turbo boost up to 3.1GHz ensures you can meet all of your multitasking needs. With 4GB of RAM and 500GB of onboard storage, it has the memory you need to run all of your programs while operating smoothly and quietly in a sleek, lightweight design.

This MacBook has a 7-hour battery life to support nearly a full day's work without a charge and lets you connect to Wi-Fi wherever you set up with a public connection. With 5/5 stars online, reviewer Andrew wrote, "More than expected. Standard high level of quality of an Apple product."

Go ahead and treat yourself to this refurbished Apple MacBook Pro for 69% off $1,099 at just $335.99. Just make sure to order by the end of the day on February 3 to get it by Valentine's Day and before 11:59 p.m. on February 6 to get this price.

Prices subject to change.
