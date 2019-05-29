What Are Some of the Ethical Concerns of Artificial Intelligence?

The future of artificial intelligence depends on who holds the most resources and whose behavior is the most influential.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District speaks with Frank Rudzicz of the University of Toronto about artificial intelligence (AI) and some of its ethical concerns. For example, access to AI is not always equal. Rudzicz also questions who is able to store the machines necessary to allow AI to function and which parties are able to afford these bigger, faster machines.

Artificial intelligence can also reflect human biases, but it may also change its behavior in ways humans wouldn't expect.

