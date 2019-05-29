What Are Some of the Ethical Concerns of Artificial Intelligence?

The future of artificial intelligence depends on who holds the most resources and whose behavior is the most influential.

learn more about MaRS Discovery District

By MaRS Discovery District

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District speaks with Frank Rudzicz of the University of Toronto about artificial intelligence (AI) and some of its ethical concerns. For example, access to AI is not always equal. Rudzicz also questions who is able to store the machines necessary to allow AI to function and which parties are able to afford these bigger, faster machines.

Artificial intelligence can also reflect human biases, but it may also change its behavior in ways humans wouldn't expect.

To hear more about the intracies of artificial intelligence, click the video.

Related: When This Founder Had to Make One Big Decision, She Realized There Are Multiple Paths to Success

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.
MaRS Discovery District

MaRS Discovery District is the world’s largest urban innovation hub. Located in the heart of Toronto, MaRS supports impact-driven startups tackling key societal challenges in the health, cleantech, fintech and enterprise sectors.

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Entrepreneurs Video Artificial Intelligence Entrepreneur Network

More from MaRS Discovery District

This Entrepreneur Didn't Pay Himself a Salary for 5 Years After He Started His Business

How This Founder Sold Investors on Her Company's Unconventional Technology

How Tech-Infused Clothing Has the Potential to Improve Personal Health

How 3 Words Helped Change This Man's Career

Editor's Pick

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year
6 Principles From the Navy SEAL Code That Will Make Your Team Stronger
His Brush With Death Pushed Him to Leave Google's 'Moonshot Factory' and Make Brain-Reading Earbuds That Could Save Lives
3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — and the Simple Solution for Stopping
A 4th-Generation CEO Reveals How to Avoid 'Succession''s All-Too-Real Dysfunction in Your Own Business — Family-Run or Not
There Are Only 6 Things You Need to Avoid Business Catastrophe, According to This Expert Consultant

Most Popular

See all

By Sam Silverman

Business News

Google Just Unveiled Its New Phone — and It Might Take You Back to the '90s

Its the company's first model of its kind — beating Apple to the finish line.

By Amanda Breen

By Emily Rella

Thought Leaders

How Your Entrepreneurial Spirit Can Lead The Way in Crisis

We're on the brink of a poly-crisis — here's how entrepreneurs can adapt.

By Jon Michail

Fundraising

How to Get Your First Meeting With a Top Venture Capitalist

Use Intro.co to speak directly with partners at Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, 776, TCV, and more.

By Brad Klune

Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Breaking the Bank: America's Multi-Trillion Dollar Banking Problem

Now, more than ever, is the time for the American people to fight to lessen our archaic banking system.

By Solo Ceesay