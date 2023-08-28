Save more than $160 on Windows 11 Pro for four days only.

Statista reports that the electronics recycling market will grow to $110 billion in the United States by 2030. And if you'd like to take part and be environmentally conscious with which tech you invest in for your business, there's one thing you'll likely need if it's a refurbished PC — the latest Windows operating system.

Fortunately, during our Labor Day Sale, you can score Microsoft's Windows 11 Pro for just $32.97 (reg. $199) with no coupon necessary. But you'll have to act fast since this deal only lasts for four days — the last day to purchase is August 31.

Windows 11 Pro can give your refurbished device a new lease on life, making it more current and ensuring you can work more efficiently. This latest operating system even offers perks ideal for entrepreneurs, like Windows Hello for Business and Group Policy Management, which allows you to enforce policy and compliance among different devices, users, and groups.

This OS also offers management tools for remote deployment, multi-factor authentication, and support for certificate-based authentication. Your purchase of Windows 11 Pro even includes access to Microsoft Teams, which can make remote work and collaboration more seamless.

Increased screen space is available thanks to snap layouts, desktops, and user-friendly redocking. Perhaps the best part of Windows 11 Pro is the enhanced security features, including:

Windows Information Protection: to separate personal and work data and allow only authorized apps to access your data.

Microsoft Information Protection integration: to protect your information from potential data leaks.

BitLocker Encryption: to encrypt data on your hard drive and render it unreadable without the correct decryption key

With all those features, as well as DirectX12 Ultimate (for gaming after a hectic work week), it's not surprising that PCMag and TechRadar awarded Windows 11 Pro a 4 out of 5-star rating.

