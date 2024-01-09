Write eBooks in Minutes with This AI Tool, Now Only $24.97 for Life Save $375 on this AI-powered tool that cranks out eBooks for your side hustle.

According to Self.inc, 45% of Americans have a side hustle. As a busy entrepreneur, the idea of more work may not sound appealing, but with the power of artificial intelligence, it's now easier than ever to embrace the side gig life and start making passive income. Take My AI eBook Creation Pro for example, a helpful tool to start making money online.

You can now score a lifetime subscription to My AI eBook Creation Pro and start whipping up eBooks with just a few prompts. And right now, it's on sale for only $24.97 — a massive $375 off the usual price tag — with no coupon code required through January 14.

If you've been looking for a low-lift side hustle, My AI eBook Creation Pro can help with that. All you need to provide is a book idea, and this AI-powered tool gets to work to write you a completed eBook draft. No prior artificial intelligence knowledge or publishing experience is required, so anyone can use this straightforward software instantly.

Curious how it works? Just answer their prompts, which include simple things like project name, category, topic, target audience, tone, language, and the maximum amount of words you want to see per chapter. Then, sit back and relax as it spits out a completed eBook that you can then customize to your liking, go on to publish, and start making money online.

Making money online the easy way with this lifetime subscription to My AI eBook Creation Pro, now just $24.97 (reg. $400) through January 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT with no coupon code needed.

