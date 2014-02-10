Yelp Listings, Reviews to Be Featured in Yahoo Search Results With the partnership, Yahoo's data on local businesses is about to get a lot more detailed.

By Jason Fell

If you use Yahoo to search for local businesses, your search results are about to get a lot more detailed. The tech giant is partnering with customer review site Yelp to integrate the site's business listings and review data into Yahoo's search engine.

So, if you're walking around your neighborhood and looking for a local coffee shop, Yahoo's search engine could soon provide more than just a link to the business's website -- including the shop's address, hours and some customer reviews.

News of the partnership was unveiled last week at a Yahoo employee meeting, The Wall Street Journal reported. A Yelp spokesperson declined to comment about the partnership.

The deal with Yelp could help differentiate Yahoo's search engine from Google's and Microsoft's Bing, according to the WSJ report. While Yahoo and Microsoft's search results differ, the companies have a partnership whereby Microsoft manages the technology platforms that deliver the algorithmic and paid search results for both companies.

Related: At Yahoo, a $42 Million Change of Heart
Jason Fell

Entrepreneur Staff

VP, Native Content

Jason Fell is the VP of Native Content, managing the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. He previously served as Entrepreneur.com's managing editor and as the technology editor prior to that.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

She Quit Her Job at Trader Joe's After Starting a Side Hustle With $800 — Then She and Her Brother Grew the Business to $20 Million

Jaime Holm and Matt Hannula teamed up to build a business in an industry that "didn't exist" yet.

By Amanda Breen
Buying / Investing in Business

Former Zillow Execs Target $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By StackCommerce
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Nissan Is Doubling Its Initial Layoff Announcement, Cutting 20,000 Jobs: 'A Wake-Up Call'

The automaker is dealing with slowing sales and a recent failed merger with Honda.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

This Local Bakery Has Lines Out the Door. Here Are the Secrets to Its Success.

Known for its viral flat croissants and innovative desserts, Alexander's Patisserie also excels in hands-on leadership and team culture.

By Emily Washcovick
Business News

Microsoft Is Laying Off Over 6,000 Employees, About 3% of Its Workforce. Here's Why.

The company said the cuts will affect all divisions and locations, with a focus on managers.

By Erin Davis