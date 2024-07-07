Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Driving a car in 2024 and being unable to stream music and podcasts from your favorite apps through your car speakers can be super annoying. To help users overcome this limitation, the PlayAIBox Apple CarPlay and an Android Auto Wireless Adapter with streaming service support can bring your car up to speed with those that have Bluetooth-playing functionality and beyond.

The best part: It's on sale for only $79.97 (reg. $129). This deal runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on July 21 only.

It comes designed with an Allwinner A133 chip, which lets you use multiple apps at a time without sacrificing speed or quality. It supports more than 800 vehicle models, and its compatibility with Apple and Android phones, plus its navigation apps, makes it a home run for consumers of all backgrounds.

The high-performance adapter is also well-designed for adventurers. It has a robust performance build and can withstand and operate in temperatures ranging from -30°C to 75°C.

Make sure to add this highly capable adapter to your car before this price drop ends. It can also make a world of difference when traveling for business.

Don't miss your chance to save on this PlayAIBox Apple CarPlay and an Android Auto Wireless Adapter with streaming service support while it's on sale for only $79.97 (reg. $129). This deal runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on July 21st only.

