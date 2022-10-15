You Don't Need to Know Coding to Use This $50 App Builder

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

People are spending more time on their phones these days, which means businesses need to meet customers where they are. One estimate finds that by 2025, mobile will account for 44.2 percent of all ecommerce transactions. So, while you're busy flipping through your favorite apps, it may be time to learn how to make an app for your business, too.

AppMySite

Fortunately, it's also easier than ever to build an app without having any technical expertise, thanks to AppMySite.

AppMySite claims to be the world's easiest app builder, with an intuitive app development environment that makes it easy to both turn an existing website into an iOS and Android app, or build a personalized app from scratch. AppMySite gives you the option to upload your own artwork or choose from an extensive easy image library to customize your mobile app to align with your business goals. You can preview how it will look on Google Play Store and the App Store before publishing, and actively use your app before it goes live.

Once it's live, you can seamlessly manage and update your app with powerful add-ons, real-time sync, smart search, and more cool features. That means when you sync the app with your website, any changes you make to your site will update on your app as well.

With an AppMySite Pro Plan, you'll be able to build apps for both iOS and Android using AppMySite's extensive tools. In an age where everything is trending towards mobile, you need to cast a wide net, which is exactly what AppMySite helps you do.

Find out why AppMySite has earned a 4.4/5-star rating on the Google Play Store, 4.7/5-stars from Trustpilot, and 4.8/5-stars from Capterra. For a limited time, you can get a five-year AppMySite Pro Plan for just $49.99.

Prices subject to change.