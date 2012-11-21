10 Ways to Say 'Thank You'

November 21, 2012 7 min read

It’s amazing how far a simple “thank you” can go. Research shows that customers spend more, employees accomplish more, and vendors are more likely to pay on time, if they’re thanked regularly.

“We're living in what I like to call the ‘Thank You Economy,’ because only the companies that can figure out how to mind their manners in a very old-fashioned way -- and do it authentically -- are going to have a prayer of competing,” says social media expert and author of the book The Thank You Economy Gary Vaynerchuk in a recent Entrepreneur.com column. “I care a great deal about the bottom line, but I care about my customers even more. That's always been my competitive advantage,” Vaynerchuck says.

How exactly can you harness the power of appreciation? Here are 10 ways to thank your customers, employees and vendors this Thanksgiving -- and all year.

