Grumpy Cat and the Thriving Cat Meme Marketplace

May 31, 2013 4 min read

Grumpy Cat, the frowning feline who's become an internet sensation as a perpetual sourpuss, has inked a deal with Broken Road Productions to star in a feature film.

It seems this cranky kitty has as many revenue streams as lives. She appears in videos sponsored by pet-food maker Friskies, has a line of popular merchandise and is beginning a press tour for a new book.

Grumpy, who received the 2013 Webby Award for Meme of the Year, is not the only cat meme turned money-maker. Internet memes are now spawning businesses built on endorsements, film and TV roles, products and photo books. From a viral video that evolved into a New York pop-up shop to a meme that saved its owner from financial ruin to the one that started it all, we take a look at the thriving cat meme marketplace.

