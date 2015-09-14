10 Tips for Being Super Productive On Your Next Flight

September 14, 2015 5 min read

If you travel a lot for business, you know that even the shortest flights can take up a good chunk of time. There's the time spent traveling to and from the airport, the time spent going through security, the time spent waiting in the terminal. And don't even get us started on the time spent waiting for your bag.

These trips are meant to help you advance your company, but if you feel like you're constantly in limbo, how can you focus long enough to get anything done?

Here are a few tips to ensure you make the most of your time in the air and hit the ground running once you land.

