Check Out the Top 10 Food Trends for 2016

In 2016, expect menu items to contain elements of every part of the animal or vegetable. Chefs will go beyond the more traditional cuts of beef – think less filet mignon and flank steak and more of the less commonly used cuts. As for your vegans and vegetarians out there, this ethos will extend to you as well. Technomic even ventured a suggestion of "a veggie burger made with carrot pulp from the juicer."