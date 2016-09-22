The 12 Worst Social-Media Fails of 2016

It’s not everyday the U.S. government inadvertently insults the very people it serves.

Oh wait …

Still, politics doesn’t usually concern itself with “hot or not” beauty tips. Well, as far as citizens are concerned since people are still talking about Hillary’s wardrobe and health choices.

Also, can we please just stop for a moment to really appreciate First Lady Michelle Obama’s fashion game? That woman’s closet is probably as on point as her health policy.

Never mind our nation’s political leaders and their appearances, the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs is more concerned with yours, especially if you’re traveling soon -- or ugly.

In a series of tweets it sent out March 30, it offered a bit of advice for those less fortunate in terms of levels of attraction: There’s a reason people keep buying you drinks, Felica … and it ain’t because your face is on fleek. Based on the department’s standards, not even spring break beer goggles can help a sister -- or brother -- out.

Essentially, if you’re not a 10 in the U.S., you’re not going to be one overseas, according to its Twitter account.

Those drinks in Thailand? Cheap for a reason. That lover online? A scam. Taking a bus across the border? Hold onto your wallets.

Basically, the U.S. government seems to have no faith in America's travel skills or looks.

The tweets, sent out with #springbreakingbadly, obviously were not well received and later deleted followed by an apology.

“Some have been offended by our earlier tweet and we apologize that it came off negatively…” part one reads.

At least there’s a silver lining from this social media mistake. The state department’s finally learned travel tip No. 1; learn some of the local’s language before jetting off, or at least try to.