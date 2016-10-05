7 Fast Food Restaurants That Feature Secret Menus

Of the last remaining drive-in fast food joints around, Sonic is famous for its shakes, sodas and burgers. Being able to drive up, park and order your greasy meal -- which is delivered to you by a roller-skating employee -- is not the only cool thing about this place though: the '50s-inspired restaurant also has a secret menu.

Forget about your typical cheeseburger with a side of fries. Try out a simple Ham and Cheese Sandwich, with a side of deep-fried pickles, called Pickle-O’s. You can pair that meal with a Sonic Sunrise, a cherry limeade with orange juice, to quench your thirst.

Take a walk on the wild side with Sonic's Frito Pie -- Frito Lays chips topped with melted cheese and hot chili.

Thirsting for more? The Dr. Pepper Orgasm is another secret item (probably because of its name). It's an interesting combo of Dr. Pepper, lemonade and gatorade. If that doesn’t pique your interest, Sonic’s Purple Sprite is another memorable drink combo, with a little bit of Powerade, lemonade and cranberry mixed into the clear fizzy drink.

Another thing to note -- all of Sonic's burgers are customizable, so if you’re not finding what you want on the menu, just create your own variation. The menu items are simply “suggestions.”