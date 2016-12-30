Author Remakes Classic Books Using Emoji

Emoji are so often used that they almost deserve to be recognized as an official language. So it was only a matter of time before someone would publish a book using emoji.

Kristina Semenova is the creator of the Vaikon emoji book series, which has translated a growing number of classic novels and fairy tales partially into emoji. Using the extended emoji dictionary (yes, that’s a real thing), Semenova has remade Alice in Wonderland, A Christmas Carol, Around the World in 80 Days, Black Beauty, The Call of the Wild, The Elderbush and The Old House into a format that most millennials and gen-Z’ers will probably excel at reading.  

This creative way of storytelling combines colorful imagery and puzzle-solving to relay stories in a new way.

Check out these snapshots of some of your favorite books translated in emoji.

Alice in Wonderland

Down the rabbit-hole, a mad tea party, the queen’s croquet -- Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland has defining moments throughout the book. Check out this excerpt from the beginning of the famous novel.

A Christmas Carol

Hope you weren't a scrooge this holiday season. This partially emoji-translated excerpt from Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol will have you laughing.

Around the World in 80 Days

Revisit Phileas Fogg in the classic adventure novel Around the World in Eighty Days by Jules Verne.  

Black Beauty

From his days as a colt on a farm with his mother to pulling cabs in London to retiring happily on the countryside, follow this coming-of-age tale told from the eyes of a horse in Anna Sewell’s Black Beauty.

The Call of the Wild

Jack London’s short novel Call of the Wild set during the 1890s Klondike Gold Rush follows the life of sled dog “Buck.”

The Old House

The sweet story of the little boy befriending the old man on his street is partially told through emoji in Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale story The Old House.

