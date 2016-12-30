Author Remakes Classic Books Using Emoji

Emoji are so often used that they almost deserve to be recognized as an official language. So it was only a matter of time before someone would publish a book using emoji.

Kristina Semenova is the creator of the Vaikon emoji book series, which has translated a growing number of classic novels and fairy tales partially into emoji. Using the extended emoji dictionary (yes, that’s a real thing), Semenova has remade Alice in Wonderland, A Christmas Carol, Around the World in 80 Days, Black Beauty, The Call of the Wild, The Elderbush and The Old House into a format that most millennials and gen-Z’ers will probably excel at reading.

This creative way of storytelling combines colorful imagery and puzzle-solving to relay stories in a new way.

Check out these snapshots of some of your favorite books translated in emoji.

Related: 10 Awesome New iPhone Emoji You Can Totally Use in Business