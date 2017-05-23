5 Tech Franchises You Can Start Now for as Little as $25,000

Tech has never been more popular. Here's how you can hop on the trend.

May 23, 2017 4 min read

Entrepreneurs and technology are nearly synonymous with each other at this point. Breakthrough tech is created by entrepreneurs, and most entrepreneurs can only break through by using technology.

That's been the case since mankind first started using tools, and it's certainly not changing any time soon -- just look at how Silicon Valley has exploded and how tech geeks today are treated like yesteryear's rock stars.

Related: 5 Low-Cost Franchises You Can Start for as Little as $4,000

If you're investing in a franchise or new business, then it could make sense to invest in a tech franchise or business. Whether you're a computer expert looking to take the first step into entrepreneurship or someone looking to enter the tech world, these five franchises can make you money and help you gain the experience you need to get to the next level.

Check out five tech franchises from our Franchise 500 List you can start today.