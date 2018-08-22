CMIT Solutions Inc.
IT and business services for SMBs
Founded
1994
Franchising Since
1998 (20 Years)
Corporate Address
500 N. Capital of Texas Hwy., Bldg. 6, #200
Austin, TX 78746
CEO
Jeff Connally
Initial Investment ⓘ
$125,970 - $170,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,950 - $54,950
Ongoing Royalty Fee
to 6%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
CMIT Solutions Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable
CMIT Solutions Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off first-unit franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
91 hours
Additional Training:
2 weeks onsite in Austin, TX
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 10