Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
2111 E. Highland Ave., #310
Phoenix, AZ 85016
CEO
Luis Pascual
Parent Company
Hexagon AB (Hexa-B)
Initial Investment ⓘ
$125,500 - $538,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000 - $750,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $157,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
18%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Multivista offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Online self-study with corporate trainer assistance
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 5