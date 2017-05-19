Here Are 5 Restaurant Franchises Perfect for the Beach Season

Get out of your cubicle.

May 19, 2017 4 min read

Right now, we're in the sweet spot between spring break and summer vacation. The weather is getting warmer, sweaters are turning into sleeveless shirts and flip-flops are flipping and flopping their way across the country.

Simply put: It's beach season.

And for many, it feels like a crime to stay indoors pounding away at your computer in your cubicle.

Related: 5 Low-Cost Franchises You Can Start for as Little as $4,000

So, if you're ready to set out on your own, why not ditch the office, build one of these franchises and combine business and beach season?

Check out five beach-inspired restaurant franchises from our Franchise 500 List you can start today.