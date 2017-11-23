9 Set-It-and-Forget-It Tools for Inundated Entrepreneurs

Start Slideshow

As a busy entrepreneur, you lead a hectic life. You spend countless hours in back-to-back meetings, marketing your company and managing your team. Although you never let a minute go to waste, there's still not enough time in the day.

Completing a to-do list is a timely endeavor, which is why busy entrepreneurs turn to tools and applications for help. There's a lot of software that exists to carry out daily activities for you.

Here are nine set-it-and-forget-it tools for inundated business owners are presented. The first six tools are geared toward work-related tasks, and the last three are lifestyle-based. With this comprehensive arsenal on your side, you'll be able to tackle entrepreneurship with success.