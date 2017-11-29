All the Business Wisdom You Need From 4 Famous Entrepreneurs

I tried hard not to like this guy, because I somehow got an impression of him through the years as an over-the-top, jet-setting, basketball-team-owning celebrity entrepreneur. However, as I've listened to him in different formats, I realize his success was not born just of the internet bubble -- the guy really knows what he's talking about.

I'll also say that, like Jobs or other highly successful entrepreneurs, Mark Cuban has an ability to get to the core of what is important to a business or a problem. It seems to be a kind of practical intelligence that I wouldn't describe as common sense, but more as an ability to pull out the pieces of information that are directly relevant to a decision or business. Notice how great entrepreneurs are almost mathematical in their intelligence, in isolating key variables. I suppose, to some people, this could come across as brashness or rudeness, but, to me, it is an innate ability to get to the core of a problem.

