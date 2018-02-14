Project Grow

12 Daymond John Quotes to Help You Achieve Greatness

There's much to learn from the entrepreneur, Shark Tank investor, celebrity and author Daymond John.
12 Daymond John Quotes to Help You Achieve Greatness
Image credit: Greg Doherty | Getty Images
Being a successful entrepreneur is no walk in the park. It takes dedication, motivation and focus. At least, that’s what helped entrepreneur, Shark Tank investor, TV personality and author Daymond John. And today, John uses his own personal entrepreneurial experiences to help others grow and achieve their own.  

John has always been hardworking and motivated to achieve greatness. While developing his menswear line FUBU out of his mother’s home in Queens, New York in his 20s, John was also working a full-time job waiting tables at Red Lobster. In fact, even after FUBU began turning profits, John kept working at the restaurant, adding a blanket of financial security if his entrepreneurial endeavor ended up flopping. After much hard work, late nights and some help from his mother, FUBU took off, eventually growing into a $6 billion company.

Today, while John is recognized as the brains behind FUBU, he’s also one of the star investors in ABC’s hit reality series Shark Tank, where he gives his own input, advice and sometimes money towards new entrepreneurs. He’s leveraged his entrepreneurial success to help make a name for himself and also, to help others.

To learn more, here are 12 Daymond John Quotes to help you achieve greatness.

12 Daymond John Quotes to Help You Achieve Greatness

On leadership

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"Don't focus on you, focus on what you can give others." -- Daymond John
12 Daymond John Quotes to Help You Achieve Greatness

On mindset

Image credit: Entrepreneur
“I believe the last thing I read at night will likely manifest when I’m sleeping. You become what you think about the most.” -- Daymond John
12 Daymond John Quotes to Help You Achieve Greatness

On time

Image credit: Entrepreneur
“The time will never be perfect, you can only make perfect use of your time.” -- Daymond John
12 Daymond John Quotes to Help You Achieve Greatness

On success

Image credit: Entrepreneur

“Align yourself with the right people, forge the right relationships and you’ll set yourself up for the long run.” -- Daymond John

12 Daymond John Quotes to Help You Achieve Greatness

On getting started

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"A savvy entrepreneur will not always look for investment money first." -- Daymond John
12 Daymond John Quotes to Help You Achieve Greatness

On failure

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"The only way to make sure a project or endeavor fails is to quit on it." -- Daymond John
12 Daymond John Quotes to Help You Achieve Greatness

On empowerment

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"If you don't educate yourself, you'll never get out of the starting block because you'll spend all your money making foolish decisions." -- Daymond John
12 Daymond John Quotes to Help You Achieve Greatness

On motivation

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"Be inspired by the success of others but don't be intimidated by it." -- Daymond John
12 Daymond John Quotes to Help You Achieve Greatness

On making mistakes

Image credit: Entrepreneur

"Learn as many mistakes and what not to do while your business or product is small. Don't be in such a hurry to grow your brand. Make sure that you and the market can sustain any bumps that may occur down the road." -- Daymond John

12 Daymond John Quotes to Help You Achieve Greatness

On goals

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"Five days a week, I read my goals before I go to sleep and when I wake up. There are 10 goals around health, family and business with expiration dates, and I update them every six months." -- Daymond John
12 Daymond John Quotes to Help You Achieve Greatness

On perseverance

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"I've failed way more than I've succeeded." -- Daymond John
12 Daymond John Quotes to Help You Achieve Greatness

On hard work

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"My parents always taught me that my day job would never make me rich; it'd be my homework." -- Daymond John
