12 Daymond John Quotes to Help You Achieve Greatness
Being a successful entrepreneur is no walk in the park. It takes dedication, motivation and focus. At least, that’s what helped entrepreneur, Shark Tank investor, TV personality and author Daymond John. And today, John uses his own personal entrepreneurial experiences to help others grow and achieve their own.
Related: 50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You
John has always been hardworking and motivated to achieve greatness. While developing his menswear line FUBU out of his mother’s home in Queens, New York in his 20s, John was also working a full-time job waiting tables at Red Lobster. In fact, even after FUBU began turning profits, John kept working at the restaurant, adding a blanket of financial security if his entrepreneurial endeavor ended up flopping. After much hard work, late nights and some help from his mother, FUBU took off, eventually growing into a $6 billion company.
Related: 11 Inspirational Quotes from Gary Vaynerchuk to Help You Become the Best Version of Yourself
Today, while John is recognized as the brains behind FUBU, he’s also one of the star investors in ABC’s hit reality series Shark Tank, where he gives his own input, advice and sometimes money towards new entrepreneurs. He’s leveraged his entrepreneurial success to help make a name for himself and also, to help others.
To learn more, here are 12 Daymond John Quotes to help you achieve greatness.
On leadership
On mindset
On time
On success
“Align yourself with the right people, forge the right relationships and you’ll set yourself up for the long run.” -- Daymond John
Related: 8 Inspirational Quotes From Movie Mogul Steven Spielberg
On getting started
On failure
On empowerment
On motivation
On making mistakes
"Learn as many mistakes and what not to do while your business or product is small. Don't be in such a hurry to grow your brand. Make sure that you and the market can sustain any bumps that may occur down the road." -- Daymond John
Related: 12 Quotes on Failure From Super Successful Leaders Like Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban and More