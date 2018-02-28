10 Google Docs Hacks That Will Make Writing, Editing and Sharing a Little Easier

Don't let a blank page -- or a document with 10,000 words -- intimidate you.

February 28, 2018 7 min read

Consider a Google Doc a blank canvas, but don’t let that stress you out. Google has built in a variety of features to help you create, edit and share documents easily and efficiently.

You might be used to Microsoft Word, but Google Docs has some of the same features. In fact, you can even edit a Word doc in Google Docs without permanently converting it into a Google Doc.

There are all kinds of tricks hidden in menus, plugins and keystrokes that can help you maximize the potential of the cloud-based word processor. But be warned: To get the most out of Google Docs, use the Google Chrome browser. Many of the following features require it.

Click through to discover 10 Google Doc hacks.