Here Are the Airports With the Best and Worst Wi-Fi
Airports

Here Are the Airports With the Best and Worst Wi-Fi

What makes an hour-long TSA line even worse? Slow airport Wi-Fi.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
People Accidentally Agree to Clean Toilets for Free Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi

People Accidentally Agree to Clean Toilets for Free Wi-Fi

U.K.-based Wi-Fi provider Purple recently added a 'community service clause' to its usual terms, and 22,000 blindly agreed to it.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
12 Surprising Office Wi-Fi Killers
Office Tech

12 Surprising Office Wi-Fi Killers

Think twice before you set up the office aquarium.
Nandan Kalle | 5 min read
5 Valentine's Day Gifts for the Wi-Fi Connected Love of Your Life
Gifts

5 Valentine's Day Gifts for the Wi-Fi Connected Love of Your Life

Love connects hearts. Wi-Fi connects everything else.
Shane Buckley | 4 min read
Wi-Fi: The Great Bridge Between Online Personalization and Killer Real-Life Experience
Technology

Wi-Fi: The Great Bridge Between Online Personalization and Killer Real-Life Experience

The future is full of wi-fi.
Brent Franson | 7 min read
MIT Researchers Take on Slow Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi

MIT Researchers Take on Slow Wi-Fi

Their findings might not help your struggling home wireless router, but they could revolutionize data centers.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
How This Road Warrior Keeps in Touch With Family
Business Travel

How This Road Warrior Keeps in Touch With Family

Stay close to loved ones while traveling using social media and various apps.
Rob Connors | 4 min read
Verizon to Start Testing 5G in 2016
Verizon

Verizon to Start Testing 5G in 2016

The company is going to start experimenting with the upgraded tech in California and Massachusetts
Ben Berkowitz | 1 min read
4 Issues the 2016 Presidential Candidates Should Prioritize
Politics

4 Issues the 2016 Presidential Candidates Should Prioritize

The roles of technology and access to information has greatly changed our lives in the past few years, but we can't afford to maintain the status quo into the future.
Peter Gasca | 6 min read
Google Launches Home Wi-Fi Router
Google

Google Launches Home Wi-Fi Router

The router, called OnHub, is the first step toward preparing for the connected home.
Reuters | 2 min read
