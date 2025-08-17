Stay One Step Ahead of Cyber Threats for Five Years for $35 AdGuard VPN keeps business browsing secure and confidential.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you run a business, the last thing you want is sensitive company data floating around unprotected. Whether you're working from a coffee shop, hotel lobby, or airport lounge, unsecured networks are a cybercriminal's playground — and a costly breach could set you back far more than a VPN (virtual private network) subscription ever will.

With AdGuard VPN's five-year plan, you're getting enterprise-level privacy at a price that makes financial sense. And it's on sale for just $34.97 (MSRP: $359.40). Using its own advanced security protocol, AdGuard delivers faster, safer browsing without the bottlenecks you find in other VPNs, the company says. That means streaming presentations, downloading large files, and accessing client portals securely — all without slowdown.

You'll also have access to 70+ global locations, letting you bypass geo-restrictions and test websites, ads, or digital products exactly as your customers see them across different regions. For distributed teams, this ensures everyone can connect securely and consistently, no matter where they work.

With a strict zero-logging policy, AdGuard VPN ensures that your browsing history and activity stay private — even from them. And because your subscription supports up to 10 devices simultaneously, you can cover your laptop, phone, tablet, and workstations in one go. Or you can cover 10 of your staff's devices.

For $34.97 (MSRP: $359.40), you're not just buying software — you're buying five years of AdGuard peace of mind. In an era where data is a business's most valuable asset, that's a return on investment you can't ignore.

AdGuard VPN: 5-Yr Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'The Hope Is That You Will Eventually Quit': Experts Reveal the Signs That You Are Being Quietly Fired

Are you a target of this passive-aggressive management tactic? Here are the signs.

By David James
Health & Wellness

Strengthen While You Strategize with This Balance Board Bundle

Burn stress, build strength, and be back at your desk in 20 minutes.

By Entrepreneur Store
Data & Recovery

Stay One Step Ahead of Cyber Threats for Five Years for $35

AdGuard VPN keeps business browsing secure and confidential.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

'We're in a Whole New World': Mark Cuban Has 60 AI Apps on His Phone, According to Emma Grede (And She Might Not Be Exaggerating)

Mark Cuban is really excited about AI — and probably running out of room on his phone.

By Erin Davis
Growing a Business

Meet the 76-Year-Old 'C-Suite Whisperer' Who Transforms Top Companies Like SpaceX and Chick-fil-A. Here's Her Best Advice From More Than 50 Years in Business.

Rose Fass has a knack for translating "complex strategies into something simple and executable."

By Amanda Breen