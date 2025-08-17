Stay One Step Ahead of Cyber Threats for Five Years for $35

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you run a business, the last thing you want is sensitive company data floating around unprotected. Whether you're working from a coffee shop, hotel lobby, or airport lounge, unsecured networks are a cybercriminal's playground — and a costly breach could set you back far more than a VPN (virtual private network) subscription ever will.

With AdGuard VPN's five-year plan, you're getting enterprise-level privacy at a price that makes financial sense. And it's on sale for just $34.97 (MSRP: $359.40). Using its own advanced security protocol, AdGuard delivers faster, safer browsing without the bottlenecks you find in other VPNs, the company says. That means streaming presentations, downloading large files, and accessing client portals securely — all without slowdown.

You'll also have access to 70+ global locations, letting you bypass geo-restrictions and test websites, ads, or digital products exactly as your customers see them across different regions. For distributed teams, this ensures everyone can connect securely and consistently, no matter where they work.

With a strict zero-logging policy, AdGuard VPN ensures that your browsing history and activity stay private — even from them. And because your subscription supports up to 10 devices simultaneously, you can cover your laptop, phone, tablet, and workstations in one go. Or you can cover 10 of your staff's devices.

For $34.97 (MSRP: $359.40), you're not just buying software — you're buying five years of AdGuard peace of mind. In an era where data is a business's most valuable asset, that's a return on investment you can't ignore.

