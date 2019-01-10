20 Business Ideas You Can Start With Less Than $10,000

Driving on your own time sounds like a great way to make extra money, and it can be, but be under no illusions: it is hard work. According to Nerd Wallet, “To make an annual income of $50,000, the average Uber driver needs to provide 60.21 rides each week, while those working for Lyft need to give 83.76 rides a week, and Sidecar drivers would have had to provide 72.03 rides in a week.” Here are some of costs that come with this gig, as outlined by The Street:

• Gasoline

• Car maintenance and repair

• Parking

• Car payments

• Auto insurance

• Employer FICA contribution, aka the Self-Employment Tax (approximately 10% of income)

• Health insurance

• Retirement contributions

• Personal liability insurance

Bottom line? It can be a great way to make money, but success and your margins will depend greatly on location and your ability to keep yourself highly caffeinated.