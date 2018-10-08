Proforma
Printing and promotional products
Founded
1978
Franchising Since
1985 (33 Years)
Corporate Address
8800 E. Pleasant Valley Rd.
Cleveland, OH 44131
CEO
Vera Muzzillo
Parent Company
PFG Ventures L.P.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$4,730 - $39,695
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$14,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5-8%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.25-1%
Proforma offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable
Proforma has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
Franchise fee waived
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Classroom Training:
24 hours
Additional Training:
At regional/annual convention
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1
Proforma franchisees act as sales agents, helping their clients select the best business forms, promotional products, multimedia and e-commerce solutions for their advertising and business needs. Franchisees then contract the work with a network of preferred wholesale printers and materials suppliers.