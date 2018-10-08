Proforma
About
Founded

1978

Franchising Since

1985 (33 Years)

Corporate Address

8800 E. Pleasant Valley Rd.
Cleveland, OH 44131

CEO

Vera Muzzillo

Parent Company

PFG Ventures L.P.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$4,730 - $39,695

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$14,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5-8%

Ad Royalty Fee

0.25-1%

Financing Options

Proforma offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable

Proforma has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee

Veteran Incentives

Franchise fee waived

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

Classroom Training:

24 hours

Additional Training:

At regional/annual convention

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1

Bio
Founded by Greg Muzzillo in 1978, Proforma provides medium-sized businesses and large corporations with business documents, forms, promotional products, printing and other services.

Proforma franchisees act as sales agents, helping their clients select the best business forms, promotional products, multimedia and e-commerce solutions for their advertising and business needs. Franchisees then contract the work with a network of preferred wholesale printers and materials suppliers.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $4,730 High - $39,695
Units
-3.1%-21 UNITS (1 Year) -8.1%-58 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 8th, 2018
