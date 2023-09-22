Give Your Company a Cash Infusion With One of These 13 Grant Programs Being Offered by Big Businesses Big companies on our Champions of Small Business are giving away funds and resources to entrepreneurs like you. See which program is a good fit for your needs.
Key Takeaways
- The 2023 Champions of Small Business is our first-annual list of big businesses that are helping entrepreneurs with grants, accelerators, and free resources.
- These grants are financial and resource awards given to promising companies and entrepreneurs to facilitate growth.
- Some programs focus on certain demographics or industries, but there's something for everyone.
Barclays
Program: Barclays Small Business: Big Wins Contest
The contest reviews submissions from small business owners about the challenges of building a business and making their dreams a reality. Winners share $255,000 in prize money, and the small business with the most compelling story receives the grand prize of $60,000.
Citizens
Program: Citizens Small Business Community Champion Award
Citizens grants 30 prizes of $10,000 each to small businesses from three groups — minority-owned, women-owned and other qualified companies — that are having a positive effect on their communities.
Comcast
Program: Comcast RISE
Started in 2020, Comcast RISE helps small businesses and their communities thrive, with a focus on economic growth. The program has awarded 13,000 small businesses $110 million in monetary, marketing, and technology grants, and this year, Comcast will award 500 recipients in five cities with grant packages. Applicants can apply on its website.
eBay, Inc.
Program: eBay Up & Running Grants
Each year, 50 small businesses are awarded more than $500,000. Recipients receive $10,000 in cash, technology, and training.
FedEx
Program: Small Business Grant Contest
In its 12 years, this contest has handed out almost $2 million in cash grants to small businesses, as well as additional prizes like FedEx Office print credit, package consultation, premier customer care, and participation in the contest's Winner Forum.
Fiserv
Program: Back2Business
Back2Business launched in 2020 with a $50 million commitment to support minority-owned businesses with financial grants, coaching, and access to technology and networking opportunities. The program has since disbursed more than 1,600 grants.
Intuit
Program: Small Business Hero Day
For the past two years, Intuit QuickBooks has celebrated Small Business Hero Day by awarding three small businesses $20,000 each for their commitment to serving their communities. You can find articles and resources for growing your small business on the QuickBooks Small Business Success Month hub.
LegalZoom
Program: LegalZoom Fast Break for Small Business
LegalZoom has partnered with the NBA, WNBA, and NBA G League to offer $10,000 grants and up to $500 in LegalZoom services for small business owners in underserved and underrepresented communities. Applications are open during the NBA and WNBA seasons.
Lenovo
Program: Lenovo Evolve Small
This initiative is designed to champion and promote small businesses across North America by offering grants and technology donations. This year, the Lenovo Evolve Small grant provided 30 small businesses with $10,000 in funding, a Lenovo laptop, and business support.
Progressive
Program: Driving Small Business Forward Fund
This fund provides $25,000 towards a commercial vehicle for 10 entrepreneurs to accelerate their business. Eligible businesses must be owned by Black entrepreneurs, have a demonstrated need for a commercial vehicle, and have a commitment to their local community.
Uber
Program: Uber Eats Grants for Growth
In 2023, Visa and Uber Eats will provide 100 restaurants in select cities in the U.S. and Europe with $10,000 (USD or local equivalent) in credit toward more sustainable packaging.
UPS
Program: UPS Ignite
With a $1.25 million investment, UPS Ignite will fund access to education, resources, networks, and capital for over 250 underrepresented small and medium business founders over the next three years. UPS Ignite is partnering with the Accion Opportunity Fund, The Lonely Entrepreneur, the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and others to offer these services.
Venmo
Program: Venmo Small Business Grant
This program awards 20 eligible small businesses $10,000 in free funding annually — plus public promotion on the Venmo and PayPal websites and social media accounts, as well as professional consulting services.
See more Champions of Small Business resources:
11 Free Courses and Learning Resources for Small Business Owners
16 Accelerators Designed to Fast-Track Small Business Founder Success
10 Discounted (and Free!) Tech, Finance and Marketing Solutions for Small Businesses