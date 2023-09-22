Give Your Company a Cash Infusion With One of These 13 Grant Programs Being Offered by Big Businesses Big companies on our Champions of Small Business are giving away funds and resources to entrepreneurs like you. See which program is a good fit for your needs.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Key Takeaways

  • The 2023 Champions of Small Business is our first-annual list of big businesses that are helping entrepreneurs with grants, accelerators, and free resources.
  • These grants are financial and resource awards given to promising companies and entrepreneurs to facilitate growth.
  • Some programs focus on certain demographics or industries, but there's something for everyone.

Barclays

Program: Barclays Small Business: Big Wins Contest

The contest reviews submissions from small business owners about the challenges of building a business and making their dreams a reality. Winners share $255,000 in prize money, and the small business with the most compelling story receives the grand prize of $60,000.

Citizens

Program: Citizens Small Business Community Champion Award

Citizens grants 30 prizes of $10,000 each to small businesses from three groups — minority-owned, women-owned and other qualified companies — that are having a positive effect on their communities.

Comcast

Program: Comcast RISE

Started in 2020, Comcast RISE helps small businesses and their communities thrive, with a focus on economic growth. The program has awarded 13,000 small businesses $110 million in monetary, marketing, and technology grants, and this year, Comcast will award 500 recipients in five cities with grant packages. Applicants can apply on its website.

eBay, Inc.

Program: eBay Up & Running Grants

Each year, 50 small businesses are awarded more than $500,000. Recipients receive $10,000 in cash, technology, and training.

FedEx

Program: Small Business Grant Contest

In its 12 years, this contest has handed out almost $2 million in cash grants to small businesses, as well as additional prizes like FedEx Office print credit, package consultation, premier customer care, and participation in the contest's Winner Forum.

Fiserv

Program: Back2Business

Back2Business launched in 2020 with a $50 million commitment to support minority-owned businesses with financial grants, coaching, and access to technology and networking opportunities. The program has since disbursed more than 1,600 grants.

Intuit

Program: Small Business Hero Day

For the past two years, Intuit QuickBooks has celebrated Small Business Hero Day by awarding three small businesses $20,000 each for their commitment to serving their communities. You can find articles and resources for growing your small business on the QuickBooks Small Business Success Month hub.

LegalZoom

Program: LegalZoom Fast Break for Small Business

LegalZoom has partnered with the NBA, WNBA, and NBA G League to offer $10,000 grants and up to $500 in LegalZoom services for small business owners in underserved and underrepresented communities. Applications are open during the NBA and WNBA seasons.

Lenovo

Program: Lenovo Evolve Small

This initiative is designed to champion and promote small businesses across North America by offering grants and technology donations. This year, the Lenovo Evolve Small grant provided 30 small businesses with $10,000 in funding, a Lenovo laptop, and business support.

Progressive

Program: Driving Small Business Forward Fund

This fund provides $25,000 towards a commercial vehicle for 10 entrepreneurs to accelerate their business. Eligible businesses must be owned by Black entrepreneurs, have a demonstrated need for a commercial vehicle, and have a commitment to their local community.

Uber

Program: Uber Eats Grants for Growth

In 2023, Visa and Uber Eats will provide 100 restaurants in select cities in the U.S. and Europe with $10,000 (USD or local equivalent) in credit toward more sustainable packaging.

UPS

Program: UPS Ignite

With a $1.25 million investment, UPS Ignite will fund access to education, resources, networks, and capital for over 250 underrepresented small and medium business founders over the next three years. UPS Ignite is partnering with the Accion Opportunity Fund, The Lonely Entrepreneur, the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and others to offer these services.

Venmo

Program: Venmo Small Business Grant

This program awards 20 eligible small businesses $10,000 in free funding annually — plus public promotion on the Venmo and PayPal websites and social media accounts, as well as professional consulting services.

