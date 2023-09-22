Barclays

Program: Barclays Small Business: Big Wins Contest

The contest reviews submissions from small business owners about the challenges of building a business and making their dreams a reality. Winners share $255,000 in prize money, and the small business with the most compelling story receives the grand prize of $60,000.

Citizens

Program: Citizens Small Business Community Champion Award

Citizens grants 30 prizes of $10,000 each to small businesses from three groups — minority-owned, women-owned and other qualified companies — that are having a positive effect on their communities.

Comcast

Program: Comcast RISE

Started in 2020, Comcast RISE helps small businesses and their communities thrive, with a focus on economic growth. The program has awarded 13,000 small businesses $110 million in monetary, marketing, and technology grants, and this year, Comcast will award 500 recipients in five cities with grant packages. Applicants can apply on its website.

eBay, Inc.

Program: eBay Up & Running Grants

Each year, 50 small businesses are awarded more than $500,000. Recipients receive $10,000 in cash, technology, and training.

FedEx

Program: Small Business Grant Contest

In its 12 years, this contest has handed out almost $2 million in cash grants to small businesses, as well as additional prizes like FedEx Office print credit, package consultation, premier customer care, and participation in the contest's Winner Forum.

Fiserv

Program: Back2Business

Back2Business launched in 2020 with a $50 million commitment to support minority-owned businesses with financial grants, coaching, and access to technology and networking opportunities. The program has since disbursed more than 1,600 grants.

Intuit

Program: Small Business Hero Day

For the past two years, Intuit QuickBooks has celebrated Small Business Hero Day by awarding three small businesses $20,000 each for their commitment to serving their communities. You can find articles and resources for growing your small business on the QuickBooks Small Business Success Month hub.

LegalZoom

Program: LegalZoom Fast Break for Small Business

LegalZoom has partnered with the NBA, WNBA, and NBA G League to offer $10,000 grants and up to $500 in LegalZoom services for small business owners in underserved and underrepresented communities. Applications are open during the NBA and WNBA seasons.