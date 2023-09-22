If you want to start up, level up, or scale up, look into these accelerator programs being offered by the big businesses on our Champions of Small Business list.

Accenture Program: Accenture Federal Services Small Business Program This program builds collaborative relationships with small, veteran-, and minority-owned companies to provide technology solutions to the federal government while helping small businesses establish new credentials for long-term growth. Airbnb Program: Airbnb Entrepreneurship Academy Operating in 11 different countries, the Airbnb Entrepreneurship Academy partners with local nonprofits, academic institutions, development banks, small business centers, and more. It develops education programs that introduce people, including those from diverse and historically underrepresented communities, to hosting on the Airbnb platform. Ernst & Young LLP Program: EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women North America Founded in 2008, this program selects women founders in the U.S. and Canada who have built profitable small companies (with at least $2 million in sales) and are looking to scale sustainably. It connects participants with an evergreen community and provides advice, resources, and access they need to grow. Expedia Program: Expedia Group Accelerator for Startups (Open World Accelerator) This six-month, remote, nonequity accelerator program advances innovation in the travel industry by fast-tracking the growth of small and medium businesses through Expedia Group products and expertise. GoDaddy Program: Empower by GoDaddy This four-week to 10-week accelerator program works with entrepreneurs in underserved communities to build their confidence and skills to strengthen their small business's digital presence. Entrepreneurs work one-on-one with GoDaddy volunteer coaches and local mentors and gain access to wraparound services, in-kind products, and networks to boost their success. Goldman Sachs Program: 10,000 Small Businesses This program provides education and pathways to capital for small business owners. Participants develop actionable growth plans with the help of advisors and a network of like-minded entrepreneurs. The free program has served more than 10,000 businesses, deployed $879 million in capital, and claims that 66% of graduates increase revenue within six months of graduating.

Intel

Program: Intel Ignite

Launched in 2019, this global acceleration program is for early-stage deep-tech startups. Companies that have gone through the 12-week program have raised $1.7 billion.

Macy's

Program: The Workshop at Macy's

Macy's Inc. offers a vendor accelerator program for women-owned and diverse-owned small businesses. Since its launch in 2011, over 220 companies have gone through the program, and applications for the 2024 class are being accepted through November 30.

Mondelēz International

Program: CoLab

This 12-week startup engagement program is part of Mondelēz International's venture investment hub, SnackFutures. It provides early-stage brands with resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities to grow while building an investment pipeline for the snacking company. Additionally, CoLab Tech focuses on businesses with emerging tech capabilities.

Morgan Stanley

Program: Morgan Stanley Small Business Academy

This 12-week, virtual, instructor-facilitated learning experience focuses on helping diverse small businesses leverage their competitive advantages, strengthen their business knowledge, and build their professional networks. The academy is followed by a yearlong mentorship program.

NVIDIA

Program: NVIDIA Inception

This free program provides tech startups of all stages with access to the latest developer resources, along with preferred pricing on NVIDIA software and hardware and exposure to the venture capital community.

PepsiCo Foundation

Program: Impacto Hispanic Business Accelerator Program

This program aims to bolster small, Hispanic-owned food and beverage businesses that are beloved staples in their communities. All applicants will have access to business training from Accion Opportunity Fund and local nonprofit partners, and a select 100 will receive a $10,000 small business grant, as well as personalized one-on-one career and business coaching.

Plaid

Program: Plaid Accelerate

A fintech accelerator for early-stage founders of color, this five-month program helps innovative startups accomplish critical milestones, launch new products, accelerate growth, grow their teams, and raise funds. Since launching in 2021, 12 fintech companies have completed the program.

Sephora

Program: Sephora Accelerate

This brand incubation program focuses on founders of color in the beauty space. Chosen applicants participate in a six-month educational journey with digital and in-person resources and a curriculum directly correlated to helping founders succeed at Sephora. Founders have the opportunity to launch with Sephora.

Target

Program: Target Accelerators

Consumer packaged goods (CPG) startups are invited to apply annually to Target Accelerators programs, which offer coaching, a curated curriculum, and connections to retail leaders, partners, and industry experts. "Target Forward Founders" is for early-stage companies, and "Target Takeoff" is for mature CPG companies.

Tory Burch

Program: Tory Burch Foundation

Women founders with early-stage companies can apply to The Fellows Program, a yearlong growth accelerator program that accepts 50 women business owners each year. Anyone can also find free tools, educational resources, and funding options at the foundation website.

